King Wealth Management Group Sells 59,800 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

King Wealth Management Group decreased its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,104 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,848,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,879,000.

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($30.16).

NYSE STVN opened at €19.82 ($21.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 52-week high of €33.49 ($36.40).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

