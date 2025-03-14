King Wealth Management Group Sells 489 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

King Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,555,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,005 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 239,661 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,085,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,005,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

