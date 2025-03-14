King Wealth Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

King Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.