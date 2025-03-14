King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Turning Point Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 84.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,364 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $56.82 on Friday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

