King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,866 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

