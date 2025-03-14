King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,250 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 5,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $54.38 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,951.94. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.