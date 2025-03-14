King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 132 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Dover by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dover by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.43 and a 200 day moving average of $193.63. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

