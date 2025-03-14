King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,250 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 55.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

