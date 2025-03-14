King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

