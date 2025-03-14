Katherine Stueland Sells 2,731 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,346.96. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,407,709.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $805,951.75.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.90. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $115.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth $1,201,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

