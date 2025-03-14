Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 1337664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.29.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.