Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.27 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. Karat Packaging updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Karat Packaging stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,555. The company has a market capitalization of $558.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair downgraded Karat Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Further Reading

