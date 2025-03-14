Kairos Pharma, LTD.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 17th

Kairos Pharma’s (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 17th. Kairos Pharma had issued 1,550,000 shares in its IPO on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kairos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

KAPA opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. Kairos Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

