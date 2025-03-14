Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,942 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

