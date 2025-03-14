Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.