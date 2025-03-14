Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 47,020 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

