Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.11 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

