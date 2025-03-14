Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graham by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. The trade was a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 1.5 %

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham stock opened at $900.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $924.11 and a 200-day moving average of $875.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $993.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

