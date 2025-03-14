Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

