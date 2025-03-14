Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,620 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,590,000 after purchasing an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,237,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $219.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.19 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.