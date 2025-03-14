Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.61. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,972,667. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

