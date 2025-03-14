John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $44.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.54%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.