John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $44.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.54%.
About John Wiley & Sons
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.