John T. Hall Sells 8,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,236,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,288,549.25. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 338,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 155,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

