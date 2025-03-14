John C. Dorman Purchases 125,000 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) Director John C. Dorman purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,958. The trade was a 119.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SmartRent Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.09 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $209.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.92.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
