JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.16 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 72.30 ($0.94). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,482,054 shares trading hands.
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.20. The firm has a market cap of £469.69 million, a PE ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 0.29.
About JLEN Environmental Assets Group
John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.
