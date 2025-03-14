JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.16 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 72.30 ($0.94). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.92), with a volume of 1,482,054 shares trading hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.20. The firm has a market cap of £469.69 million, a PE ratio of -3,550.00 and a beta of 0.29.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

(Get Free Report)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLEN Environmental Assets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.