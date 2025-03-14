Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Up 1,740.0% in February

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 1,740.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 184.0 days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
OTCMKTS JNPKF opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Jenoptik has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $31.50.
About Jenoptik
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jenoptik
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.