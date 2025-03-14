JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in JD.com by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 65,089.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 66,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of JD stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

