James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.04.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in James River Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in James River Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

