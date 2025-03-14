James C. Baker Buys 20,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,921.53. This represents a 2.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
KYN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.