James C. Baker Buys 20,000 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,921.53. This represents a 2.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,514,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,377,000 after purchasing an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 774,922 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 118,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

