J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.47 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

