iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.14 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

