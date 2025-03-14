iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 264.6% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.14 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
