iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,446,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $159.58.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

