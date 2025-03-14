iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after buying an additional 24,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 392,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,055 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

