iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWO stock opened at $254.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.46. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.