iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.47 and last traded at $85.00. 136,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 152,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.11.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $832.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

