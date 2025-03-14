iShares National Muni Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,798 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 254% compared to the average daily volume of 1,637 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.25.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

