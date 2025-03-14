iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of USMV opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $91.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.