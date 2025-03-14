iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.