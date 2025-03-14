iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 438,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,176,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 206,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

