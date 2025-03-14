iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, an increase of 311.7% from the February 13th total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 169,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,838. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 909,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

