iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, an increase of 311.7% from the February 13th total of 140,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IBTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 169,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,838. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
