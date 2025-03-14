iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the February 13th total of 464,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,528,000 after acquiring an additional 575,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,984,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,999,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,592,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 372,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 589,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.83. 822,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.