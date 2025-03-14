iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

