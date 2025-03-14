iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is King Wealth Management Group’s Largest Position

King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $554.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $596.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

