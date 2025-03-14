iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Renasant Bank owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $109.11 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

