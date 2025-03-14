iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $68,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

