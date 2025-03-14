Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 911 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

