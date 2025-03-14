Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.