Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $11,955,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Ecolab by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,059.17. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $2,898,543.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,860.80. The trade was a 40.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.7 %

ECL stock opened at $250.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average is $249.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

