Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,282,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,110,115,000 after buying an additional 819,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,086,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,616,000 after acquiring an additional 599,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

