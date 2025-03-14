Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197,289 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 56,434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 950,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 321,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

